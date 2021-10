Published: - Oct 08, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian winger of Qatar’s Al-Arabi Mehrdad Mohammadi underwent foot surgery on Wednesday.

He will be sidelined for six months.

Mohammadi sustained a knee injury in the match against Al-Sadd in Qatar Stars League last week.

Al-Arabi has completed the signing of Esteghlal midfielder Farshid Esmaeili as Mohammadi’s replacement.

Mehrdad is the twin brother of Milad who plays for AEK Athens.