Published: - Oct 08, 2021

Tasnim - Marko Futacs has been linked with a move to Esteghlal football team of Iran.

The 31-year-old player started his playing career at Werder Bremen II in 2009 and has also played at Portsmouth, Leicester City, Hajduk Split and Fehérvár.

The striker has most recently played at Hungarian team Zalaegerszegi.

Esteghlal forwards Mehdi Ghaedi and Cheick Diabate left the team at the end of the last season.

Esteghlal is going to end its nine-year title drought in Iran Professional League.