Published: - Oct 08, 2021

Sportsmole - Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing Zenit St Petersburg's Sardar Azmoun to the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old joined Zenit from Rubin Kazan in February 2019 and has featured on 95 occasions for his Russian club in all competitions, contributing 58 goals and 20 assists in the process.

Azmoun's contract is due to expire next June, though, and a number of clubs are said to be keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding the Iran international.

According to Onze Mondial, Arsenal are interested in the forward, while AC Milan and Roma are also being kept informed of any movement.

As it stands, the Gunners would be free to approach Azmoun in January to discuss a pre-contract, which would allow him to move to North London on a free transfer next summer.

The striker has scored six times and registered one assist in 12 appearances for Zenit this season, while he has featured on two occasions in the Champions League against Chelsea and Malmo.