South Korea Football Delegation Arrives in Tehran

2022 FIFA World Cup  

South Korea in Iran

Tasnim – South Korea football team’s delegation arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran on Saturday.

The Taegeuk Warriors will meet Iran in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in Group A on Tuesday.

South Korean stars Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang Ui-jo have traveled to Tehran for this vital match.

Iran leads Group A with nine points, followed by South Korea with seven points.

The Iran vs South Korea match will be broadcasted live on IRIB TV3.

