South Korea Football Delegation Arrives in Tehran
Tasnim – South Korea football team’s delegation arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran on Saturday.
The Taegeuk Warriors will meet Iran in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in Group A on Tuesday.
South Korean stars Son Heung-min, Kim Min-jae, Hwang Hee-chan and Hwang Ui-jo have traveled to Tehran for this vital match.
Iran leads Group A with nine points, followed by South Korea with seven points.
The Iran vs South Korea match will be broadcasted live on IRIB TV3.
