Kaveh Rezaei Misses Match against S. Korea

Tasnim – Iran national football team forward Kaveh Rezaei will be absent in the match against South Korea due to injury.

He sustained a foot injury in Team Melli’s training camp on Sunday.

Iran will play the Taeguk Warriors in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Rezaei’s absence will not be a setback for Team Melli since it benefits from firepower of its own in the devastating strike duo of Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi.

That victory puts Team Melli, even at this early stage, within sight of a third successive FIFA World Cup appearance.

