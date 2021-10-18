Published: - Oct 18, 2021

Tasnim – Brazilian forward Kiros Stanlley Soares Ferraz has reportedly been linked with a move to Persepolis football team.

The 33-year-old striker started his playing career in Iran league in Zob Ahan in 2017 but joined Sepahan after one year.

Sepahan has signed Santa Clara forward Shahriyar Moghanlou and will likely part company with Kiros Stanlley.

Persepolis, who is looking to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) for the sixth year in a row, is going to sign the player ahead of the start of 2021-2022 IPL.