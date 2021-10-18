Published: - Oct 18, 2021

Tasnim – Lebanon captain Hassan Maatouk will reportedly be absent against Iran football team.

Lebanon is scheduled to host Team Melli on November 11 in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification in Beirut.

Iran leads the group with 10 points from four points and Lebanon is third with five points.

The top two teams of each group will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the two third-placed teams will advance to the fourth round.

The Lebanon vs Iran match will be broadcasted live on IRIB TV3.