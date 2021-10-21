Football betting online with Betway

Esetghlal edge Havadar in IPL [VIDEO]

Morteza Tabrizi   Amin Pourali   Mohammad Abbaszadeh   Saeid Sadeghi   Jafar Salmani   Aref Rostami  

Esetghlal Havadar

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team saw off newly-promoted Havadar in Matchday 1 of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Esteghlal captain Vouria Ghafouri missed a penalty in the 55th minute but left-footed Jafar Salmani scored from outside the area on the hour mark.

Zob Ahan earned a late 1-0 win over Sanat Naft in Abadan. Aref Rostami scored the winner.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated Tractor 4-1 in Sirjan. Amin Pourali, Morteza Tabrizi and Saeid Sadeghi (two goals) were on target for the hosts.

With four minutes left, Mohammad Abbaszadeh pulled a goal back from the penalty spot.

On Friday, Persepolis will play the last match of the Matchday 1 in Ahvaz against Foolad.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the title for the sixth in a row.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top