Published: - Oct 22, 2021

UEFA - The Dutch outfit strengthened their position at the top of Group E as they recorded an impressive, merited win over competition first-timers Union Berlin.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh tapped in an early opener before Bryan Linssen's quick thinking led to a second. Although Taiwo Awoniyi's header gave the German visitors genuine hope, Luis Sinisterra's late close-range effort kept the points in Rotterdam.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Feyenoord forward: "I'm very happy with my goal, but the most important thing is that we got the win. This season we want to do really well in the Conference League. So all the home games we play we should really win – nothing less."