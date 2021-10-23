Published: - Oct 23, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Foolad 3-1 Friday night in the Matchday 1 of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Reza Asadi opened the scoring for the visiting team just after the hour mark.

Substitute Hamed Pakdel made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute with a header assisted by Mehdi Torabi.

Foolad halved the deficit in the 77th minute.

Luciano Pereira Mendes found the back of the net from the penalty spot.

With six minutes remaining, Isa Alekasir made it 3-1.