Sepahan defeat Naft Masjed Soleyman in IPL [VIDEO]

Sajjad Shahbazzadeh   Giorgi Gvelesiani  

Sepahan Naft Masjed Soleyman

Tehran Times - Sepahan football team defeated Naft Masjed Soleyman 3-0 thank to Sajad Shahbazzadeh’s brace.

In the match held in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena, Shahbazzadeh scored twice in the seventh and 25th minute.

In the 39th minute, unmarked Giorgi Gvelesiani scored the visiting team’s third goal with a header.

Mes Rafsanjan and Padideh match was canceled.

On Monday, Zob Ahan will host Esteghlal in Isfahan, Havadar face Paykan in Tehran, Tractor play Sanat Naft in Tabriz and Fajr Sepasi meet Gol Gohar in Shiraz.

 

