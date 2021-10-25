Published: - Oct 25, 2021

Tehran Times - Arthur Yamga stood up for his team Esteghlal by scoring a brace in his first match and took the Blues to a 2-0 win over Zob Ahan in round two of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

The French winger gave the visiting team a lead in the 28th minute.

Zob Ahan put Esteghlal under pressure to score the equalizer but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Yamga once again was on target in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium just before the final whistle.

In Tabriz, Tractor defeated Sanat Naft 3-0.

Paykan beat newly-promoted Havadar 2-0 in Tehran.

And newly-promoted Fajr Sepasi suffered a 1-0 home loss against Gol Gohar.

Holders Persepolis will take on Nassaji on Wednesday while Foolad meet Aluminum in Arak.