Published: - Oct 26, 2021

Tasnim – Akbar Misaghian was appointed as new head coach of Padideh football club on Monday.

The 68-year-old coach replaced Reza Mohajeri in the Mashhad-based football club.

This is for the second stint he has been appointed as Padideh coach.

Misaghian was also the head coach of the team in 2013-14 season.