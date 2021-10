Published: - Oct 27, 2021

Tasnim – Brazilian-born Qatari professional footballer Rodrigo Tabata has reportedly been linked with a move to Iran’s Esteghlal.

Tabata, 40, represented Qatar national football team from 2015 to 2017.

He has played in Qatar Super League (QSL) since 2011.

The attacking midfielder currently is a member of Al Sadd.

Esteghlal has previously signed French forward Arthur Yamga.