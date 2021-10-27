Football betting online with Betway

IPL: Persepolis emerge victorious over Nassaji [VIDEO]

Al Fateh   Mehdi Abdi   Pouria Aryakia   Abdol Karim Eslami   Alireza Naghizadeh  

Tehran Times - Persepolis football team defeated Nassaji 2-1 thanks to a Mehdi Abdi brace on Matchday 2 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday.

Abdi was on target in the first half in the 42nd minute.

Nassaji forward Karim Eslami equalized the match four minutes into the match.

Abdi was on target once again in the 63rd minute in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

In Arak, Aluminum defeated Foolad 3-0. Alireza Naghizadeh, Pouria Aryakia and Ali Fateh scored three goals in the second half.

