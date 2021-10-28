Football betting online with Betway

Rudy Gestede Passes Esteghlal Medical Exam

Tasnim – Esteghlal target Rudy Gestede successfully passed a medical exam on Wednesday.

Local media reported that his deal with the Iranian club will be finalized on Friday.

Rudy Philippe Michel Camille Gestede is a Beninese professional footballer who has most recently played as a striker for Greek Super League club Panetolikos.

The 33-year-old forward started his playing career in Metz in 2007 and has also played at Cannes, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, and Melbourne Victory.

French winger Arthur Kevin Yamga Tientcheu has recently joined Esteghlal.

