Published: - Oct 28, 2021

Tehran Times - The draw for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 concluded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday and the Iranian team discovered their opponents at the competition.

Iran have been drawn in Group A along with host India, eight-time winner China and Chinese Taipei.

The virtually conducted draw for the expanded 12-team tournament will see Japan begin their defense of the titles won in 2014 and 2018 in Group C along with Korea Republic, Vietnam, Myanmar.

Group B consists of Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia.

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will add further drama and excitement with the leading five teams earning direct tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The next best two teams from the Playoff matches will also represent Asia at the Inter-Confederation Playoff matches.