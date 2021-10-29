Published: - Oct 29, 2021

Tehran Times - Mirshad Majedi, head of youth committee of Iran football federation, said that Iran U23 football team will participate at the four-team tournament in Doha, Qatar.

According to him, Iran, Qatar, the UAE and South Korea will take part in the competition but has not revealed the exact time of the event.

Iran U23 football team are determined to participate at the Olympics after 48 years with a long-term plan.

“These kinds of tournaments can help our team prepare for the upcoming competition. We want to change our generation for the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups,” Majedi added.

Iran U23 football team are in Tajikistan at the moment for the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.