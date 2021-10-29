Published: - Oct 29, 2021

Tasnim – Lebanon football team will host Iran at the Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon.

The match will be held on November 11 in Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The Lebanese Football Association (LFA) has announced that the fans will be allowed to seat 60 percent capacity of the 22,000-seat stadium.

Iran leads Group A with 10 points, while Lebanon sits third with five points.

Ivan Hašek’s team will be a favorite if it beats Iran.

The match between Lebanon and Iran national football teams will be broadcast by IRIB3 on November 11 at 15:30 Tehran Time.