Published: - Oct 30, 2021

Tasnim – Iran international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh was shortlisted for the 2021 IFFHS Men’s World Best Goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old goalie stole the show in Portuguese club Maritimo in the previous edition and joined Spanish team Ponferradina in the current season.

At the end of November 2021, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) will celebrate the winners of the Awards 2021 in all categories.

The list of candidates:

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Milan AC, Paris SG)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid CF)

Kasper Schmeichel (Denmark, Leicester City)

Jordan Pickford (England, Everton FC)

David de Gea (Spain, Manchester United FC)

Manuel Neuer (Germany, FC Bayern München)

Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City FC)

Édouard Mendy (Senegal, Chelsea)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico de Madrid)

Péter Gulácsi (Hungary, RB Leipzig)

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Paris SG)

Allison (Brazil/Liverpool FC)

Andre Onana (Cameroon/Ajax Amsterdam)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt/Al Ahly SC)

Matt Turner (USA ,NewEngland Revolution)

Andre Blake (Jamaica,Philadelphia Union)

Pedro Gallese (Peru, Orlando City)

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico, CF America)

Amir Abedzadeh (Iran, Maritimo/ Ponferradina)