Published: - Oct 31, 2021

PLDC - A Russian media has claimed that problems that arose from Sardar Azmoun’s private life may speed up his departure from Russia.

Sport-Express claimed that the Iranian striker of Zenit FC has a daughter in Russia and her mother is asking for child support.

The child was born this May, the report claims, adding that Sardar is paying 12,000 Ruble per month to the mother but has not accepted that the daughter is his own.

According to Russian law, the mother referred to as Alia in the report, can ask for 25% of Azmoun’s salary as child support which can be up to €750,000 per year.

The identity of the mother is concealed and her lawyer is following up the case. “Alia does not want to draw attention because she has a five-month-old daughter. She has had long relationship with Sardar since 2019 and there are messages that confirm this,” the report quotes lawyer Andrei Demitrov as saying.

Sardar has never been spotted with any partner in Russia and the case may create problems for him, noted the Russian outlet. Azmoun’s lawyer has rejected all the claims.

A court session has been arranged on December 8 but Azmoun will probably be absent due to Zenit’s encounter with Chelsea at the time.

Alia’s lawyer says his client pursues solving the issue in a friendly manner.

“The monthly 12,000 Ruble payment is not being made by Sardar but by his circle. We will offer our documents. If the story is a rumor why do they make this payment?” added the lawyer.