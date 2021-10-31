Published: - Oct 31, 2021

Tasnim – Iran delegation arrived in Dubai, the UAE on Sunday to defend its title at the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

Iran has been drawn with Russia, Paraguay and Japan in Group B. Group A consists of the UAE, Portugal, Senegal and Spain.

Iran will open the competition on Tuesday with a match against Paraguay.

Team Melli will play Japan and Russia the following days.

Iran has won the title three times along with Brazil and Russia.

The Persians can be the most decorated team in the Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup by winning it for the fourth time.

The Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup is an international beach soccer tournament which is held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates every November as the finale of the competitive international beach soccer season.