Published: - Oct 31, 2021

AFC - Islamic Republic of Iran are the third team to book their spot in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals, topping Group B after a thrilling 3-2 win over Tajikistan on Sunday.

Iran join Korea Republic and Malaysia, who qualified earlier on Sunday as they join Australia, Japan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and hosts Uzbekistan in the Finals.

Defending champions Korea Republic booked their place following an impressive 5-1 win over Singapore while a 0-0 result against Thailand secured Malaysia top spot in Group J.

Japan, the 2016 champions, booked their spot on Thursday after topping Group K with a perfect record of two victories with Australia joining them as Group G winners on Friday. Kuwait and UAE sealed their berths on Saturday as Group D and E winners respectively.

Eight places are still up for grabs, with Groups A, C and F still to be decided on Sunday with the 11 group winners and four best runners-up joining Uzbekistan in the Finals.