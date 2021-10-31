Football betting online with Betway

10-man Iran defeats Tajikistan in AFC U23 ASIAN CUP [VIDEO]

Mehdi Mahdavikia   Aria Barzegar   Yasin Salmani   2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup  

Iran AFC U23 ASIAN CUP

AFC - Islamic Republic of Iran are the third team to book their spot in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2022 Finals, topping Group B after a thrilling 3-2 win over Tajikistan on Sunday.

Iran join Korea Republic and Malaysia, who qualified earlier on Sunday as they join Australia, Japan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates and hosts Uzbekistan in the Finals.

Defending champions Korea Republic booked their place following an impressive 5-1 win over Singapore while a 0-0 result against Thailand secured Malaysia top spot in Group J.

Japan, the 2016 champions, booked their spot on Thursday after topping Group K with a perfect record of two victories with Australia joining them as Group G winners on Friday. Kuwait and UAE sealed their berths on Saturday as Group D and E winners respectively.

Eight places are still up for grabs, with Groups A, C and F still to be decided on Sunday with the 11 group winners and four best runners-up joining Uzbekistan in the Finals.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top