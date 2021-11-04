Football betting online with Betway

Gholizadeh pens three-year extension with Charleroi

Tehran Times- Iranian winger Ali Gholizadeh has extended his contract with Charleroi for three more years.

The 25-year-old player has extended his contract until June 2025.

Gholizadeh joined the Belgian top flight club in 2018 and has established himself as a key player in the team.

With five points behind Union Saint-Gilloise, the Zebras are the favorites to win the Belgian First Division A for the first time ever.

