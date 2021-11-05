Football betting online with Betway

Iran to play Senegal in 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup semis [VIDEO]

Amirhossain Akbari   Mohammad Moradi   Mohammad Mokhtari   Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai 2021  

Iran Beach Soccer

Tehran Times - Iran will play Senegal in semifinals of 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Friday.

Iran lost to Russia 4-3 in Group B on Thursday in Dubai's Kite Beach.

Amirhossein Akbari, Mohammadali Mokhtari and Mohammad Moradi scored for Iran.

Russia will play Portugal in another semifinal match.

Iran defeated Paraguay 8-6 in their opening match and then defeated Japan 6-1.

