Published: - Nov 05, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran will play Senegal in semifinals of 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Friday.

Iran lost to Russia 4-3 in Group B on Thursday in Dubai's Kite Beach.

Amirhossein Akbari, Mohammadali Mokhtari and Mohammad Moradi scored for Iran.

Russia will play Portugal in another semifinal match.

Iran defeated Paraguay 8-6 in their opening match and then defeated Japan 6-1.