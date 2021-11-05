Iran to play Senegal in 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup semis [VIDEO]
Tehran Times - Iran will play Senegal in semifinals of 2021 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on Friday.
Iran lost to Russia 4-3 in Group B on Thursday in Dubai's Kite Beach.
Amirhossein Akbari, Mohammadali Mokhtari and Mohammad Moradi scored for Iran.
Russia will play Portugal in another semifinal match.
Iran defeated Paraguay 8-6 in their opening match and then defeated Japan 6-1.
