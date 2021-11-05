Published: - Nov 05, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian strikers Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Shahab Zahedi scored for Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk in the match against Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia.

Zorya defeated CSKA 2-0 thanks to two late goals from Sayyadmanesh and Zahedi in Group C of 2021 Europa Conference League Thursday night.

The win kept Zorya’s chance of qualifying for the next stage.

Norwegian Bodo/Glimt leads the table with eight points, followed by Italian giant Roma with seven points.

Zorya sits third with six points with two matches remaining.