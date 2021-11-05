Iranian Forwards Sayyadmanesh, Zahedi Score As Zorya Beats CSKA [VIDEO]
Tasnim – Iranian strikers Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Shahab Zahedi scored for Ukraine’s Zorya Luhansk in the match against Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia.
Zorya defeated CSKA 2-0 thanks to two late goals from Sayyadmanesh and Zahedi in Group C of 2021 Europa Conference League Thursday night.
The win kept Zorya’s chance of qualifying for the next stage.
Norwegian Bodo/Glimt leads the table with eight points, followed by Italian giant Roma with seven points.
Zorya sits third with six points with two matches remaining.
Comments (0)
There are no comments posted here yet