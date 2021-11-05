Published: - Nov 05, 2021

Tehran Times - Esteghlal football team were held to a 1-1 draw by Fajr Sepasi in Shiraz’s Hafezieh Stadium in Matchday 4 of Iran Professional League on Friday.

Arthur Yamga gave the visiting team a lead from the penalty spot in the hour mark and Sirvan Ghorbani equalized the match in the injury time.

In Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium, Zob Ahan edged past Sepahan 1-0 courtesy of Sajjad Danaei Baghaki’s 57th-minute goal.

Sepahan’s Jalal Alimohammadi was shown a red card in the 68th minute.

In Tabriz, Paykan defeated Tractor 2-1. Peyman Babaei scored for the hosts just five minutes into the match but Esmaeil Babaei and Mohammadjavad Azadeh found the back of Tractor’s net before the halftime.

Havadar also defeated Padideh 2-0 thanks to first half’s goals from Mohammad Ghazi and Nima Entezari.

On Saturday, Persepolis will host Gol Gohar in Tehran, Mes play Aluminum in Rafsanjan, Nassaji host Sanat Naft and Foolad meet Naft Masjed Soleyman in an away match in Ahvaz derby.