Javad Nekounam Linked with Tractor: Report

Tasnim – Former Foolad coach Javad Nekounam has been linked with a move to Tractor football team.

It has been reported that the ex-Iran captain is now ‘close’ to becoming the next head coach of the Tabriz-based football team.

Firouz Karimi stepped down as head coach of Tractor on Friday following a 2-1 loss against Paykan in Tabriz in Matchweek 4 of the Iran Professional League.

Now media reports suggest that Nekounam is a candidate to replace Karimi.

Nekounam inspired Foolad to Iran’s Hazfi Cup title last season but parted ways with the Ahvaz-based football team at the end of the season.

Tractor has just won one match in four games.

