Published: - Nov 06, 2021

Tehran Times - Persepolis and Gol Gohar football teams shared the spoils in the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

In the match held in empty Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Armin Sohrabian gave the visiting team a lead just before the break.

With eight minutes into the second half, Issa Alekasir equalized the match.

Elsewhere, Foolad and Naft Masjed Soleyman played out a goalless draw, Mes drew 0-0 with Aluminum and Sanat Naft defeated Nassaji 2-0 thanks to goals from Hakim Nassari.