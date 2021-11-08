Football betting online with Betway

Tehran derby date revealed: IPL

Persian Gulf Pro League 2021/22   Derby 97  

Derby 97

Tehran Times - Tehran derby date between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams has been revealed.

The match will be held on Dec. 4 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Matchweek 8 of 2021/22 Iran Professional League.

Persepolis are defending champions and look to win the IPL title for the sixth in a row while Esteghlal are determined to end their nine-year title drought.

The Iranian giants have played each other 96 times with Esteghlal narrowly lead the encounters by 26 wins to 25 with 45 draws.

