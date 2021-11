Published: - Nov 08, 2021

Tasnim – Javad Nekounam was named as new head coach of Foolad football team.

The former Iran captain replaced Abdollah Veisi, who stepped down on Saturday night.

Nekouam led Foolad to Hazfi Cup title last season but parted company with the Ahvaz-side team at the end of the season.

Under guidance of Veisi, Foolad earned one victory and one draw and suffered two losses.

Foolad sits 11th in the IPL 16-team table.