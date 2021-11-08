Football betting online with Betway

Iran Football Team Arrives in Beirut

2022 FIFA World Cup  

Iran Football Team

Tasnim – Iran national football team arrived in Beirut, capital of Lebanon Sunday night.

Team Melli is scheduled to play Lebanon in Sidon on Thursday in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Iran leads the group with 10 points, followed by South Korea (eight points) and Lebanon (five points).

The match will be held at the Saida Municipal Stadium in Sidon and the match will be broadcast live on IRIB TV3

