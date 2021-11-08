Published: - Nov 08, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian referee Gelareh Nazemi was nominated for the IFFHS Women’s World Best Referee 2021.

At the end of the month of November, the IFFHS will announce the Awards 2021 winners in all categories.

Anastasia Pustovoitova and Stephanie Frappart are favorites for the Award 2021.

Nazemi has most recently officiated at 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in late September and was the fourth official in the final match.

IFFHS Women’s World Best Referee 2021 Candidates:

Anastasia PUSTOVOITOVA (Russia)

Stephanie FRAPPART (France)

Esther STAUBLI (Switzerland)

Kateryna MONZUL (Ukraine)

Shona SHUKRULA (Netherlands)

Edina ALVES BATISTA (Brazil)

Mariana de ALMEIDA (Argentina)

Valeria PALMA (Chile)

Karen DIAZ MEDINA (Mexico)

Kathryn NESBITT (USA)

Melissa BORGES (Honduras)

Salima MUKANSANGA (Rwanda)

Bernadette KWIMBIRA (Malawi)

Nazemi GELAREH (Iran)

Kate JACEWICZ (Australia)

Yoshimi YAMASHITA (Japan)