Published: - Nov 08, 2021

PLDC - The following is an exclusive interview with Mohammad Hossein Ellahi.

1. When did you start playing football and when did you realize you want to play professionally?

My love for football started at 3 years old in Newcastle Australia. I played recreationally until the age of 5, where organized football began and my love for scoring goals took over. It wasn't until the age of 12 where I started knowing I wanted to continue this for the rest of my life, and become a professional footballer.

2. Tell me about your playing career so far?

My professional career started with Seattle Sounders FC, an MLS organization in the United States. I was with their Academy system, and their U23 side until moving to the German lower leagues playing alongside former German youth prospects and former Bundesliga veterans. From there I spent a few years in Asia, where I was with Tampines Rovers FC in the Singapore Premier League, and Minerva Punjab FC in the I-League, before returning to Australia to spend a year in the National Premier Leagues. Following my stint in the Asia/Oceania region, I made a move to France where I spent two years in the National leagues. Post pandemic, I had a short stint in Germany working with a fellow Iranian. Head coach Hamid Derakhshan. Regaining sharpness, and fitness then, I signed with Austrian third-tier side ATSV - Stadl Paura where I currently have 12 appearances.

3. What are your sources of inspiration and motivation?

My sources of Inspiration originate from my parents. Both hard-working humble people who showed their children the importance of hard work, and sacrifice through actions, and not only words. My father migrated from a small village in Iran and now is a very successful individual in his field. My mother also sacrificed everything to start again in a foreign country. They were the example of anything is possible, as long as you set your mind to it. However, I also have many other sources of inspiration and motivation. External, and internal. Wanting to be the best, wanting to score goals, to help my team, or former athletes such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Jermaine Defoe, and Quade Cooper.

4. How do you compare football in Asia and Europe ? and how do you compare France and Germany to Austria?

Football in Asia, and Europe varies in several ways. The biggest difference I have recognized starts from the youth development and importance of awareness, and football IQ from a young age. In Europe players grow up from the age of five learning about tactics, body positioning, and awareness versus in most Asian countries, players just play for the sake of playing until their mid-teenage years. This is evident in the success of European nations, and leagues versus Asia. However, Asia still holds that flare, and that pure technique and rough/innate talent which Europe may have already tamed.

This is why with time and better scouting we are seeing more and more Iranian, Japanese, Australian, and Korean players succeeding abroad.

In regards to the difference between the European nations, personally for myself, France stands out the most, and it was clear to me why they are currently the World Cup Champions. The influence of African players in their country allows them to have all components of the game. Pure technique, and flare. Physique, and combine that all with great facilities, opportunities, and advanced football resources and education allows the best results. Germany is also a superb nation, with such a profound league system. Tactical discipline in all levels, and attention to great detail in the tactical component of the game. Lastly, Austria is a very respectable nation in and out of football, and I believe is only improving and growing.

5. What did you learn from your previous experiences and what would you have done differently?

Football has allowed me to meet people of all backgrounds, and nations. It has shaped me as a man and given me the opportunity to play in four continents and work with many top coaches, trainers, and players. Playing abroad has allowed me to add so many different tools from my game, it has taught me to adapt to different styles of football, different formations, and combine what I have learned everywhere with my natural Persian flare, and work rate from my Australian upbringing.

I would not change anything with how my career has evolved, I still believe with hard work and the help of the great people around me.

6. What are your goals and objectives for the future?

My goals on the pitch are to improve every day, expand my game every day and become sharper and more complete of a number nine daily. To win more, and more, and be able to influence the game in any and every way possible. Career-wise, I push to reach a first division in a respected European nation and work to represent my nation. This is the ultimate goal. To represent, fight and give all for my flag, my country, and bring happiness and pride to the people of my beautiful nation.

7. What is your opinion on Iranian football? Do you ever see yourself playing in the Persian Gulf Pro league?

The Iranian league has improved vastly in recent years. The presence of Iranian clubs has been very influential and positive in the AFC tournaments, and recently more and more international transfers are occurring from the Iranian league to abroad. Iran is also becoming a regular in all international tournaments, and more and more players are performing in top flights of European football.

I definitely do see myself in the Persian Gulf Pro League in the future. There have been opportunities presented in the past for signing in the league however, my objective currently is to grow and continue to perform and develop in Europe and visit the possibility of the Iranian league in the future when the right opportunity presents itself.

8. What mental quality do you think you possess and is required to play in a high level?

It’s important to keep a bit of recklessness in order to have a great career. I think I am a little carefree. To do great things, you have to have this quality, not to care about anything. People who achieve great things have this quality. If you overthink all your doings and gestures, you lose that creativity and that spark that makes people come to watch you. To watch football. Why do people come to the games? To forget their worries for 90 minutes. It's up to us on the pitch to give them moments like this.

Managing to remain carefree in the face of what is at stake is something innate. Either you are stressed, or not, or you will overthink everything or nothing. But in these moments, you have to say to yourself: "Remember where you started and look where you are now, this is not the time for a change.” As well as the mental ability to adapt and overcome whatever is thrown at me, good, bad, foreign language, new tactic. I look at everything with a humble point of view, and ready to absorb the information, and continuously grow and improve my game.

Interview performed on the 5th of November 2021 by Sihem Zouaoui