IFFHS names men’s all-time Iran Dream Team

Iran Dream Team

Tehran Times - The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named men’s all-time Iran Dream Team.

According to IFFHS, late goalkeeper Nasser Hejazi has been included in the Iran Dream Team.

Mehdi Mahdavikia and Andranik Eskandarian are right and left backs in the list.

Mohammad Khakpour, Javad Zarincheh and Rahman Rezaei have been selected as three center backs in the Dream Team.

In the midfield line, Ali Parvin, as well as Ali Karimi and Karim Bagheri, were chosen by the IFFHS.

Forwards Khodadad Azizi and Ali Daei complete the 11-man list.

