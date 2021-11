Published: - Nov 10, 2021

Tasnim – Gabonese striker Eric Baboue Bagnama joined Iranian football team Gol Gohar.

The-25-year- old forward has penned a three-year contract with Iranian top-flight club.

Bagnama’s transfer fee has not been revealed.

Gol Gohar is going to win the Iran football league for the first time ever.

The Sirjan-based football team sits third in the table, two points adrift of leader Esteghlal.