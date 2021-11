Published: - Nov 12, 2021

Tehran Times - Paykan football team edged past Zob Ahan 1-0 in Matchday 4 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on a rainy day on Friday.

Alireza Koushki scored the winning goal from the penalty spot in their home match in the 71st minute.

Paykan sits second behind IPL leaders Esteghlal with 10 points from four matches due to inferior goal difference.