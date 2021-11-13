Football betting online with Betway

Tasnim – Tractor football club has reportedly reached an agreement with Croatian coach Zvonimir Soldo.

Soldo, 54, will join the Iranian football club on a two-year deal.

He started his coaching career in 2008 with Dinamo Zagreb and has also worked in FC Köln, Shandong Luneng and Admira Wacker.

Firouz Karimi stepped down as head coach of Tractor last week following poor results in the Iranian top-flight club.

Zvonimir Soldo was part of the Croatia national football team who won the bronze medal in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

