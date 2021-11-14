Football betting online with Betway

Shahrdari Sirjan runners-up at AFC Women’s Club Championship

Shahrdari Sirjan   2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship  

Shahrdari Siran 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship

Tehran Times - Shahrdari Sirjan of Iran became runners-up at the 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship on Saturday.

The Iranian team lost to Jordan's Amman 2-1 in the final match.

Goals by captain Maysa Jbarah and Shahnaz Jebreen secured Amman the title.

Amman conceded a penalty just before the halftime whistle after Fahimeh Arzani’s foul on Jebreen inside the box with Jbarah coolly finding the back of the net.

Amman sealed the victory when Jebreen finished off a fine team move with a curling effort past a diving Sirjan goalkeeper Arefeh Kazemi in the 84th minute with Afsaneh Chatrenoor's penalty conversion in stoppage time a consolation for Shahrdari Sirjan.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top