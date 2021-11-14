Football betting online with Betway

Ma Ning appointed referee for Syria vs Iran

2022 FIFA World Cup   Ma Ning  

Ma Ning

Tehran Times - Chinese referee Ma Ning has been chosen as the referee for Syria and Iran match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Syria will host Iran in neutral field in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. The match will be broadcast live on IRIB TV3

Ma Ning, 42, has been a full international referee for FIFA since 2011.

Ma Ning will be assisted by his countrymen Shi Xiang and Cao Yi.

Iran lead Group A with 13 points, while Syria sit at bottom of the table with two points.

Comments (0)

Rated 0 out of 5 based on 0 voters
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Rate this post:
Reset Rating
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Top