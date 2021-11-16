Published: - Nov 16, 2021

PLDC - Iran's iconic football figure Ali Daei has been reportedly nominated to take charge of the national team of Syria.

Syria and Iran will lock horns today in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but the match may turn out to be Nizar Mahrous’ last one at the helm of Syrians.

The team has claimed only two points from the last five matches and sees hopes for qualification diminishing. Mahrous joined the team in July 2021 after the end of the second round of qualifications, hoping to build a stronger team.

Recent reports indicate that the Syrian football federation has made contact with Daei for the job. Initial links have been made after Syria’s defeat against Lebanon in October, however, the Iranian manager has reportedly said further talks should be held after the Iran-Syria match on November 16.

This is not the first time that Syria turns to hire Iranian coaches. Jalal Talebi took the helm of Syria back in 2000 but could not achieve desired results in his one-year stay.

Daei’s most recent managerial activity was in 2018 where he led Saipa FC in Iran’s Professional League. He has claimed one league and two Hazfi cup titles during his managerial career in Iran.

Earlier reports had linked the popular Iranian figure to Everton.