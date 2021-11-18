Published: - Nov 18, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team has reportedly set its sight on signing Brazilian midfielder Jean Carlos.

The 29-year-old player currently plays for Brazilian club Náutico in Série B.

Brazilian website globo.com has reported that Iran’s Esteghlal has shown interest in signing Carlos.

He started his playing career in Palmiras in 2010 and has also played in Goiás, São Paulo and Mirassol.

The Blues lead the Iran Professional League and are determined to win the title after nine years.