Published: - Nov 18, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran’s women’s football team goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei will be lodging a formal complaint against Jordan Football Association.

Jordan’s FA has accused the Iranian goalie of being a man.

On Sept. 25, Koudaei saved two penalties as Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 in a shoot-out to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in their history. The match ended in a goalless draw but was decided on penalties.

The president of Jordan’s FA, Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, tweeted a letter “requesting a gender verification check” on the Iranian goalkeeper.

“We duly acknowledge article 47 of the AFC Women’s Asia Cup India 2022 Competition Regulations, and understand that gender verification is not mandatory for participating players,” the letter reads.

“However, the article reserves the right for AFC to initiate a transparent and clear investigation by a panel of independent medical experts to investigate the eligibility of the player in question and others on the team.”

Now, Koudaei is going to file a complaint to FIFA against Jordan’s FA, restoring her dignity.