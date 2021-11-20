Published: - Nov 20, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran national football team moved up one place to 21st in the latest FIFA ranking released on Friday.

Dragan Skocic’s defeated Lebanon and Syria last week and need just one win to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran are the best Asian team in the ranking, followed by Japan (26th), South Korea (33rd), and Australia 35th).

Belgium remain in the top of the updated list, followed by Brazil and France.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Dec. 23, 2021.