Published: - Nov 22, 2021

Tasnim – Maritimo football team forward Ali Alipour has been linked with a return to Iran’s Persepolis.

He left Persepolis in September 2020 to join the Portuguese team on a two-year deal but has yet to meet the expectations.

The 26-year-old striker has scored five goals in 37 matches.

In an interview with Iranian media, Alipour has shown his interest in returning to Persepolis.

Defending champion Persepolis sits seventh in the Iran Professional League (IPL).