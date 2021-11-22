Published: - Nov 22, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian-born coach Poya Asbaghi was appointed as new head coach of English Championship side Barnsley.

The 36-year-old began his coaching career as an assistant at Swedish third tier outfit Dalkurd FF, before taking over the helm two years later.

After a successful spell with the Uppsala-based club, he was appointed by Gefle IF in 2017 before a two-year stint with Swedish giants IFK Göteborg between 2018 and 2020.

He led Göteborg to Svenska Cupen glory in 2020 with a 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Malmö FF before leaving his position at IFK in September that year.

Asbaghi won six of his 10 games in charge of Sweden U21s and arrives in South Yorkshire having left the young Swedes top of UEFA U21 European Championship Qualifying Group F after seven fixtures, barnsleyfc.co.uk wrote.

He will be accompanied by Ferran Sibila, who was his assistant at Göteborg. The 33-year-old Spaniard has previously coached at Swedish outfit GIF Sundsvall.

Barnsley are currently second from bottom in the Championship with only 11 points so far from 18 matches.