Published: - Nov 22, 2021

PLDC - Iran’s Persepolis will reportedly be put in pot 1 of the West Asian region of the 2022 AFC Champions League.

In a series of tweets, Footyrankings made some claims about the drawing ceremony of the next year’s continental event.

According to the website’s estimations, possible drawing pots for West Region are:

Pot 1: Al Sadd, Al Hilal, Persepolis*, Al Jazira, Al Duhail

Pot 2: Al Faisaly, Foolad, Shabab Al Ahli, Al Rayyan, Al Shabab

Pot 3: Pakhtakor, Al Wehdat, Mumbai City, Ahal, Al Jaish

Pot 4: Al Quwa Al Jawiya, 4 play-off winners

It also noted that play-off matches of Iranian representatives namely Esteghlal and Sepahan will be held against Baniyas and Sharjah respectively.

According to the outlet, the licenses of Persepolis and Esteghlal have not been confirmed yet and they may miss the event as well.

Representatives of Tajikistan, Lebanon, and North Korea are among teams that missed the event due to lack of license.

The official draw ceremony is yet to be held.