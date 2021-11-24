Published: - Nov 24, 2021

Tasnim – The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) has filed a complaint to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee against Jordan Football Association.

Jordan’s FA has accused Iran’s women’s goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei of being a man in the 2022 AFC Women’s Championship qualification, where Iran defeated Jordan 4-2 on penalties.

Koudaei saved two penalties during a crucial penalty shoot-out in Amman, capital of Jordan.

Jordan called on the AFC to launch an investigation to determine the gender of Zohreh Koudaei.

The president of the Jordan’s FA, Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein, tweeted a letter 'requesting a gender verification check' on Koudaei.

Iran team's coach, Maryam Irandoost, dismissed the allegation and said the accusation was being used to cover up for Jordan's loss.

Jordan also alleged that the Iranian women's team 'has a history with gender and doping issues', and called for 'due process' to be followed.

Now the Iranian federation has filed a complaint against Jordan’s FA to the AFC’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee.