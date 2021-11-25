Football betting online with Betway

Tasnim – Zimbabwean midfielder Ovidy Obvious Karuru has been linked with a move to Iranian top-flight club Gol Gohar.

The 32-year-old midfielder has most recently played in South African team Black Leopards.

Karuru has traveled to Sirjan to participate in Gol Gohar medical test.

Gabonese midfielder Eric Bocoum has already joined Gol Gohar.

Gol Gohar sits sixth in Iran league, three points behind leader Sepahan.

