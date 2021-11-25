Football betting online with Betway

Persepolis Midfielder Pahlevan to Miss Tehran Derby

Tasnim – Persepolis football team midfielder Ehsan Pahlevan will likely miss the match against Esteghlal in Tehran derby.

The MRI scan will show the extent of the foot damage he sustained on Wednesday in a match against Sanat Naft.

Pahlevan will likely be sidelined for three weeks.

The match will be held on December 4 in Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Matchweek 8 of the 2021/22 Iran Professional League.

